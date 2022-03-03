VALORANT Champions skin bundle has reportedly generated $18.7 million in revenue

The VALORANT Champions weapon skin bundle has reportedly earned $18.72 million in revenue split between Riot Games and the competing teams, according to Riot sources that spoke to Upcomer.

This revenue figure has been split down the middle between Riot Games and the 16 teams that attended and competed in the first-ever VCT Champions event in December 2021. The roughly $9.36 million had been split evenly between all the competing teams, regardless of how they ended up placing.

Upcomer also reported the different ways that individual organizations split the estimated $585,000 that each team received. Cloud9 and Vivo Keyd gave most of their Champions bundle revenue to the players, while both Envy (now OpTic) and Sentinels split the number right down the middle between the players and the organization. Vivo Keyd had the highest player percentage split at 80 percent, which comes out to more than $93,000 for each of the five players.

Most of the reported teams kept the majority of the money with the organization, with X10 CRIT keeping all of of its Champions bundle revenue. X10 CRIT and the roster that played at Champions parted ways in January after the players’ contracts expired.

The VCT Champions bundle was originally announced on Nov. 23, featuring a Vandal skin, a karambit melee, and numerous other items with black, gold, and red color options and different variant upgrade options. Riot officially announced on Dec. 8, before Champions began, that the collection had already raised “over $7.5 million” for teams, indicating a total revenue number of over $15 million at that point.