How much did VALORANT teams make from the VCT LOCK//IN bundle?

The VALORANT teams that attended the first international tournament of the year have earned a pretty penny—even if they didn’t win any prize money.

The VCT LOCK//IN bundle, which is no longer available for purchase in the store, was introduced to the game to commemorate the start of the tournament in February. The event concluded with Fnatic lifting the trophy on March 4.

The revenue generated from the bundle is split 50-50 between developers Riot Games and the 32 teams that attended the event. Over the course of the tournament, the bundle brought in around $10 million for teams, meaning each team at VCT LOCK//IN earned $312,500 for simply attending the event.

Through the support of the community, the LOCK//IN Bundle has raised more than $10M for #VCT 2023 teams! pic.twitter.com/faXBC4Jf3u — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) March 7, 2023

Few teams earned even more than the bundle total with the VCT LOCK//IN prize pool reaching half of a million dollars in total. The winners of the tournament Fnatic earned an extra $100,000 for a first-place finish.

The bundle total is almost half of the amount generated by the VALORANT Champions bundle, which was released to commemorate the penultimate international event in the calendar last year. The Champions bundle accrued almost $585,000 for each team.

The VCT bundle featured a Misericórdia melee which was available in multiple different colors to represent the different regions that attended the tournament. The upgraded melee weapon featured an animation similar to the Xenohunter knife.