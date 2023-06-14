VALORANT’s mainstay duelist just isn’t going away, dominating VCT Masters Tokyo pick rates

The playoffs for the VALORANT Champions Tour Masters in Tokyo are right around the corner, but the most-picked duelist is all but locked in as one knife-wielding agent stands out far beyond her peers.

Jett has garnered an almost 70 percent pick rate at the group stage of the tournament—twice that of her rivals in the duelist class—and there’s a crystal clear meta the pros are following regardless of home region or map.

While Jett was a little less popular in Europe, she—alongside Sentinel agent Killjoy—all but dominated pick rates across every VCT region this season. Their reign over competitive VALORANT has continued into VCT Masters Tokyo, and possibly will remain so following the tournament when Patch 6.11 goes live.

Jett’s closest duelist competitor, Raze, is currently sitting at 30 percent as of publishing. Previously, Raze’s pick rate has kept pace with Jett, but for now, the flying duelist has widened the gap by a ridiculous margin.

Ony Killjoy stands ahead of the Korean agent, present in three-quarters of all VCT Masters Tokyo matches according to vlr.gg. While there are still 16 best-of-threes to go, it seems Jett may be too far ahead of the curve to lose her placing.

She is by far and away the most dominant pick on maps like Ascent, Pearl, and Haven. Jett has been picked every time on each of those maps and holds a respectable 75 percent pick rate on Split.

Her lowest pick rate sits at 25 percent on Bind, but this map is typically where Raze takes control of the entry role. There’s a chance that we could see a plateau similar to the VCT: EMEA League 2023—however, Jett will likely stay ahead of the pack for now.

The question as to how long Jett can dominate the meta must be asked. Her kit is heavily utilized by Operator users, who are able to fire and immediately evade any follow-up from opponents. Other rival Duelists remain completely untouched in Tokyo, with Phoenix, Chamber, Reyna, and Yoru yet to see any action at the Japanese tournament.

Patch 6.11 will bring some much-needed love to Chamber players with buffs to his kit, but can Jett avoid nerfs or a potential rework in a future update? It remains to be seen what could be done to adjust the Korean agent any further.

