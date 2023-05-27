Here are the early VALORANT Patch 6.11 patch notes

Riot Games have tabled a major update for VALORANT’s PBE this weekend, with May 26’s Patch 6.11 giving players a look into what is expected to change come the patch’s official launch.

Included in the update are significant buffs to Chamber following a nosedive in the agent’s pick rate after nerfs to his kit with Patch 5.12. Following heavy adjustments in Dec. 2022, Chamber dropped from 12 percent to below three percent in pick rate, according to METAsrc.

Chamber is getting a reduction in his Trademark (C) arm speed and disable range, a fire rate boost to his Tour De Force (X), and the ability to instant equip weapons after teleporting with Rendezvous (E).

Other major changes are coming for pistols with both the Shorty and the Frenzy seeing heavy nerfs after dominating the pistol meta. VALORANT community manager Jo-Ellen Aragon also highlighted a change to “Error Power”—a tool used to reward accuracy.

Here’s everything new coming to VALORANT’s PBE with the release of Patch 6.11 on May 26.

VALORANT PBE Patch 6.11: Full notes and updates

General updates

“We’ve cleaned up some of the code related to the trajectory of grenade-like projectiles (such as Sova’s Shock Bolt [Q] and Recon Bolt [E], and Brimstone’s Incendiary [Q]). There should be no net difference, but if we ended up missing anything, let us know!”

“We’ve upgraded the sound-generation engine in the game. This covers ALL sound except for voice chat and the teaser videos in the Collection. Again, if we’ve done our job right, you should notice nothing different, but please let us know if you see (hear!) anything unexpected.”

Agent updates

Viper

Fuel Regeneration

Reduced regeneration per second from 5 percent to 3.3 percent

Increased time to regenerate to max fuel once empty from 20 seconds to 30 seconds

Chamber

Trademark (C)

Disable range increased from 4000 to 5000 units

Trap arm speed halved from four seconds to two seconds

Rendezvous (E)

Instant equip for weapons out of teleport

Tour De Force (X)

Firing rate increased by 15 percent

Miscellaneous

Yoru’s Fakeout (C) can now be visually affected by Concussing abilities.

To increase player discernibility, the timing of Omen’s From the Shadows (X) voiceover line has been slightly pushed forward.

Cosmetics updates

“We’ve updated the ability action icons to be more consistent across all Agents and abilities that have a common cast paradigm or output. We’ve also added new ones to where it was necessary. These icons appear above your equipped ability.”

Map updates

Pearl is disabled.

Gameplay systems updates

Combat Report now shows “Allies Dazed” in addition to “Enemies Dazed” for all Concuss abilities.

Weapons updates

Weapon accuracy on Ascenders/Ziplines (Ropes) Minimum spread on ropes increased to 65 percent of the walking spread Rifles from 0.8 >>> 1.3 Classic from 0.35 >>> 0.55 Frenzy from 0.35 >>> 0.52 Ghost from 0.35 >>> 0.6 Sheriff from 0.35 >>> 0.78 SMGs from 0.3 >>> 0.65 Snipers & Shotguns unchanged Walking and running spread on ropes increased to match the walking and running spread on ground.



Shorty

Reserve ammo adjusted from 10 shots to six

Price adjusted from $150 to $300

Damage at no fall-off adjusted from 12 to 11

Damage at first step fall-off (seven meters) adjusted from eight to six

Frenzy

Min spread increased from 0.45 to 0.65

Spread curve adjusted Maximum spread reached in five bullets instead of six

Recoil pitch curve adjusted Maximum recoil will be reached in five bullets instead of six. Total recoil is lowered to compensate.



Error Power

“Error Power (also known as Center Biasing for us) is a tool we utilize to reward accuracy by biasing shots toward the center of the crosshair.

We’ve made the adjustment to significantly reduce center biasing while in any movement states besides walking or stationary. As a result, guns will be less accurate when fired while moving as shots will have a higher chance to be further from the center of the crosshair.”

Bug fixes

Sova’s cape dynamics were redone and smoothed out, while still maintaining a silhouette close to his body to not give away enemy player position.

