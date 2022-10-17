VALORANT’s Ion 2.0 bundle promises a sleek ‘new era’ for your Vandal, Spectre, and more

The rumors are true; a new Ion bundle will arrive in VALORANT on Oct. 18, bringing back a beloved skin collection and applying it to new weapons with new variants to celebrate the start of Episode Five, Act Three.

The team at Riot Games confirmed the Ion 2.0 bundle, also known as the Ion 2022 bundle, via a “New Era” trailer, showing the new collection of skins for the Vandal, Ares, Spectre, Frenzy, and a Karambit Melee in the signature Ion style. The original Ion bundle contained skins for the Operator, Phantom, Bucky, Sheriff, and melee.

Aside from just the new skins for other weapons, the Ion 2022 bundle will feature color variants for all of its skins. Players can keep the iconic white look with a blue accent for the Vandal, Ares, Spectre, or Frenzy, or pick from one of three other color variants in blue, green, or yellow.

As for the price of the new bundle, players should expect it to be listed as a Premium weapon skin bundle just like the previous Ion bundle, meaning it should be listed for 7,100 VALORANT points, or roughly $70. The Ion 2022 bundle should also include a gun buddy, player card, and spray.

With the new bundle set to be added, Ion will join the likes of other iconic skin lines like Prime, RGX 11z Pro, Glitchpop, and Reaver as single collections that received more than one bundle. Ion 2022 is set to release with the start of Episode Five, Act Three on Oct. 18, alongside new controller agent Harbor.