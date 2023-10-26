VALORANT’s first new weapon addition, a sniper rifle called the Outlaw, has leaked

A game-changing addition is apparently in the works for VALORANT, as several leaked images of a potential new weapon have appeared online, which would indicate the very first new addition to the arsenal in the game’s history.

Several prominent VALORANT influencer accounts have shared an image of a sniper rifle weapon called the Outlaw appearing in what appears to be an early access build of the game, nestled between the two already established sniper rifles in the Marshal and the Operator. The image appears to stem from a Chinese VALORANT clip on Bilibili that was meant to show off the new bundle skins on what looks like an early access build.

The buy menu is very briefly opened during the clip, showing the Outlaw within the buy menu.

The Outlaw, at least according to this clip from a supposed build, is priced at 2,400 credits, placing it between the somewhat cheap Marshal at 950 credits and the powerful Operator at 4,700 credits. The Outlaw is even more expensive than reliable rifles like the Bulldog and the Guardian, suggesting that this new weapon could be a major factor in the game’s future.

The Marshal can already take down an enemy at max health with two shots at any range, so it’s hard to imagine what kind of sniper rifle could be significantly more powerful than that, but not as powerful as the Operator.

Style-wise, the Outlaw is most reminiscent of an Old West style lever-action rifle, similar to something like the Lockwood Mk 2 marksman rifle from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, which boasts a high damage range.

Considering that the Outlaw has a noticeably shorter scope, it could serve as the marksman rifle type that contrasts with the more traditional snipers, with a higher fire rate but less damage per shot and a shorter zoom. This is all completely speculative at this point though, but now that the image is out and about, an official Riot announcement might not be too far away.

