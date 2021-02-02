VALORANT updates Split’s store with Glitchpop decor

Following the recent announcement of the second series of Glitchpop skins in VALORANT, the store in Split has been updated.

VALORANT fans love the Glitchpop skins but most people wished the first set was on different guns. The second flight that will be released on Feb. 3 includes skins for the Vandal, Phantom, Operator, Classic, and a new ax melee weapon.

Here's a video of the updated Glitch Pop Store!



There is also new music that plays when loading into a map! https://t.co/YhVImGrbnv pic.twitter.com/vIUlCQxy9f — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 2, 2021

The previous Glitchpop bundle included skins for the Frenzy, Judge, Bulldog, Odin and a knife.

The vibrant, colorful skins have become some of VALORANT fans' favorite skins in a game where the cosmetics are absolutely top-tier.

Since VALORANT was released, Riot has been pushing the boundaries with skin design. From the Elderflame bundle that will make your Frenzy, Judge, Vandal, and Operator look like dragons to the Nebula reflective Phantom, Ares, Guardian, and Sheriff, there's no shortage of ways to customize your experience. Fans of other games have sat up and taken notice of exactly how good some of these bundles are and are openly jealous of the detail and quality of the skins.

The new weapon skins in Valorant have me jealous =(

I might need to come back, re-invest my beta money and get a few games in — Pengu (@G2Pengu) June 2, 2020

But these skins have come under fire before, namely for their price tags. The Elderflame bundle is undoubtedly impressive, but it came with a staggering $95 price tag. Luckily for VALORANT fans, those who wanted individual skins but balked at the bundle price can purchase individual skins when they become available in the discounted Run It Back bundle. The bundle contains popular selections like Oni Phantom and Sovereign Ghost, among many others.

