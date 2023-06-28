VALORANT’s seventh episode release has already hit a major problem just hours in, with gamers quickly discovering today that every voice line is missing in matchmade games. Not only have agents had their voices stolen either, but the announcer’s lines have been affected too—and players are hoping it will be fixed quite quickly.

Agent lines are a key part of VALORANT gameplay because they help players take note of when enemy ultimates are used. The announcer has a similar role, alerting gamers when the bomb has been planted or defused.

Today though, VALORANT is dead quiet. Players began reporting the eerie lack of chatter in several Reddit threads on June 27, and are still waiting for a Riot Games response.

VALORANT was originally down for maintenance for a few hours after Episode Seven’s release, and considering just how key voice lines are to gameplay, there’s a chance the Riot developers may actually shut it down again to fix the issue.

In all fairness to Riot, this season has introduced several new features for VALORANT lovers. Deadlock has finally made her way onto the scene, showcasing a collection of new abilities. On top of that, Riot brought in the new progression system alongside a reworked daily mission structure, and a new Team Deathmatch mode also arrived. All up, it’s been a very busy period for the devs and some bugs may have crept through.

Players might have to stick to Team Deathmatch before heading into their competitive games for the time being. With any luck, the agent and announcer voice line issue will be patched as soon as possible.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot for details on the voice lines bug.

About the author