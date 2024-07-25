VALORANT takes Champions run-up to new speeds with F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda’s helmet

In the world of VALORANT, no one’s faster than Jett (sorry, Neon). So why not put her in one of the fastest sporting spectacles around—Formula 1?
The F1 circuit is heading to Belgium this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix at one of F1’s most iconic tracks, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, or just Spa for short. That’s a long way from Seoul, South Korea, where VALORANT Champions is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 1, but that won’t stop Jett from reaching eye-watering speeds this weekend courtesy of RB driver Yuki Tsunoda’s awesome new helmet design.
The back of the helmet features Jett with her Blade Storm knives out and at the ready, as well as wind trails behind her, before it ebbs into some more traditional F1 sponsorships. It’s a cool and thematically pleasing advertisement for VALORANT Champions, which will begin just a couple of days after the racing is finished at Spa.
This isn’t the first time the gaming world has spilled over into F1. In fact, this entire season has seen streaming website Kick prominently represented as the Stake-backed Sauber team has used its logo and black-and-green color scheme to decorate its car this year.
Tsunoda would love the speed of the wind Jett has going on this weekend, especially as there’s constant chatter he could be in the running to graduate to the senior Red Bull team and join defending world champion Max Verstappen if current Red Bull driver Sergio Perez can’t prove his worth after a poor run of results. And that’s exactly what several fans and orgs seem to want as well.
He might not get Jett’s speed powers, but at least Tsunoda gets a cool helmet out of the deal.
VALORANT Champions begins on Aug. 1 with a huge international matchup between Masters Madrid champs Sentinels and Masters Shanghai winners Gen.G to open up the biggest VALORANT tournament of the year.
