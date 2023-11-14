VALORANT Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle: New skins, price, release date, and more

A popular VALORANT skin line is getting the honor of receiving a second bundle. A second Sentinels of Light bundle has now been officially confirmed by the team at Riot Games.

Several skin lines have been so overwhelmingly popular that Riot has released a second bundle that expands the line to additional weapons: Glitchpop, Gaia’s Vengeance, Magepunk, Oni, Ion, and Reaver, just to name a few. Now, over two years since the original bundle arrived at the start of Episode Three, Sentinels of Light joins the mix.

Here’s all the information you need about acquiring the second Sentinels of Light bundle in VALORANT, including which weapons will be included, how much the bundle and individual skins will cost, and when they become available.

Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle skins and prices

The second Sentinels of Light bundle will include skins for the Phantom, Odin, Spectre, Shorty, and a Dual Dagger Melee skin instead of the original one-handed Relic melee. The original bundle included skins for the Vandal, Operator, Ares, and Sheriff.

Dawn breaks once again. Sentinels of Light is back with a Phantom, Odin, Spectre, Shorty, and Dual Dagger Melee. pic.twitter.com/e951CvgMMZ — VALORANT (@VALORANT) November 14, 2023

The skins in the second Sentinels of Light bundle will have the same upgrade features as the skins from the first bundle. The gun skins will have upgradeable visual and sound effects, reload and equip animations, kill banner/effects, and a stylized finisher animation. In addition to the original color scheme, the three returning color variants will be available too: Pink, Red/Green, and Blue/Purple.

Based on previous sequel bundles, the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle should also come with a unique player card, spray, and gun buddy. The official price has not been released yet, but the original Sentinels of Light bundle cost 7,100 VALORANT Points when it was first released.

Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle release date

While a new bundle will typically be released with each new patch, VALORANT Patch 7.10 deployed on Nov. 14 with the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle not yet available in the store. An official release date for the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle has not been given, so our estimate is Nov. 28 with the release of Patch 7.11.