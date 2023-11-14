All buffs, nerfs, and changes in VALORANT Patch 7.10

Now is the best time to play as Deadlock.

VALORANT Patch 7.10 will hit the live servers on Nov. 14 and Deadlock mains finally will have something to celebrate, as Riot Games is buffing the sentinel agent.

Deadlock had been struggling regardless of the rank in VALORANT. The sentinel agent was introduced in June and wasn’t picked once by pros at VALORANT Champions 2023 nor was enjoying much playtime among casuals. The Patch 7.10 buffs to Deadlock should increase her popularity at least a bit as they’re pretty significant.

On top of the Deadlock buffs, the VALORANT devs also made one change to Jett and pushed Team Deathmatch-only changes to Reyna and Fade. Here’s all that is changing in VALORANT after Patch 7.10.

Deadlock buffs

Hopefully, these buffs will make Deadlock more popular. Screengrab via Riot Games

The Deadlock buffs all center around her GravNet (C) ability. Now anyone who is captured by GravNet must manually remove the net to remove the effect instead of waiting for the effect to expire or moving out of the net radius.

“We think this unlocks a unique power profile while making it a more interesting interaction on both sides, as enemies must put down their weapon and make a noise to deal with the debuff,” Riot said in the Patch 7.10 notes. “In addition, we’ve made the ability more reliable for Deadlock to execute by increasing its radius while also ensuring that Agents like Jett and Raze can’t trivialize getting caught in it with their mobility.”

Now GravNet’s removal time is 1.5 seconds, a noticeable increase from the previous 0.85 seconds, and the radius was increased from six meters to eight meters.

Jett’s change

Riot has also tweaked Jett’s third-person animations while her ultimate Blade Storm (X) is equipped. This change should improve your understanding of Jett’s movement when she’s running or throwing the knives.

Nerfs to Reyna and buffs to Fade in Team Deathmatch

Reyna was a menace in TDM. Image via Riot Games

Riot is still improving TDM’s experience as the game mode is relatively fresh, having been introduced in June. With that in mind, the devs noticed that two of Reyna’s abilities were too OP in TDM, and hit them with the nerf hammer just for this mode.

Reyna’s Leer (C) now has a cooldown of 51 seconds instead of 44 seconds as the ability is too powerful versus enemies and doesn’t affect allies. Reyna’s ultimate Empress (X) will also charge 14 percent slower, so players are forced to prioritize orbs to utilize the ultimate faster.

As for Fade, Riot detected the agent needed a buff in TDM as it’s harder to make good use of her utility in the mode. The devs reduced Prowler (C)’s cooldown from 44 seconds to 36 seconds and reduced Seize (Q)’s cooldown from 51 seconds to 48 seconds.

Bug fixes

Riot just fixed a handful of bugs this time around in Patch 7.10, but yet, some of them are significant as it was affecting agents.

General

Fixed a bug where reverb wasn’t being properly applied to some sounds, including gunshots and footsteps.

In some situations, Viper’s Pit (X) wasn’t correctly blocking vision for enemies on the minimap or megamap. This has been fixed.

Fade’s Prowler (C) has also been modified here. Riot fixed issues with the ability passing through certain objects.

Player behavior

Riot fixed an issue where the report button text in VALORANT was cut off for the Arabic language when players accessed the Player Report menu.

Riot added presets to the stats page in VALORANT.