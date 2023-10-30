Deadlock’s VALORANT debut episode is officially a disaster with horrid Act 2 pick rate

You have a better chance of seeing Bigfoot stroll through one of your ranked games.

Deadlock, VALORANT’s newest sentinel, made her debut with the launch of Episode Seven in June. And with its second act coming to a close later this week, it’s official: This agent is dead in the water.

Across all ranks in Episode Seven, Act Two, Deadlock has clocked herself in as one of the least-picked agents in all of VALORANT. At all ranks from Gold One and up, Deadlock can consistently be found in the bottom two when it comes to pick rate on the agent roster, according to VALORANT stats site Blitz.gg. She spent a lot of time at the sub-one-percent threshold at nearly every rank in the game this act, splitting time with agents like Harbor, Gekko, and other low-end picks for the bottom spot in the game at certain ranks.

Deadlock has had a particularly poor showing in Radiant games, where she is by far the least-picked agent in the game. But she’s put up some decent numbers with that small sample size, posting a 52 percent win rate, despite her 0.3 percent pick rate in Radiant contests, according to Blitz.

Since joining the VALORANT roster earlier this year, Deadlock has failed to make a serious impression. Image via Riot Games

In fact, Radiant is one of the only ranks in the game where Deadlock players are coming out on the winning end of things. The agent only has a positive win rate at two other ranks besides Radiant in this act: Iron One and Iron Two.

Even in unrated play—which has a reputation for being a place where players can take more risks and experiment with agents they’re less likely to play in ranked—Deadlock is still a nonexistent threat. In unrated games this act, Deadlock’s pick rate clocks in at just over one percent, the third-lowest in the game, according to Blitz.

Deadlock will have a chance to redeem herself and post some better numbers when VALORANT’s new act—Episode Seven, Act Three—launches on Oct. 31. When that new act goes live, Deadlock will no longer be the newest agent in the game as Iso, a new duelist with a downright wild kit, will be joining the roster.

