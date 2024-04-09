Category:
Valorant

VALORANT players slam third-party apps for ‘ruining the game’

Less numbers jabber jibber, more trust on the teammates.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 05:07 am
Valorant agents Jett, Raze, and Killjoy walking toward the camera.
Image via Riot Games

As a ranked VALORANT player, you may often find someone who gives their KDA primordial importance and discriminates against any players with a poor history even before the match has begun. 

Recommended Videos

VALORANT players on Reddit have raised their voices on a similar issue on how third-party applications like ‘Blitz.gg’ and Tracker applications have “ruined” the experience of the ranked matches where there is too much emphasis on the previous results of players rather than focusing on the game at hand—which could potentially go either way.

One player on Reddit said, “Guys that Jett has 2.0 K/D today we lost gg’ people psych themselves out over stats when that person literally could have been playing against the absolute worst players.” They also explained how their teammates feelings about poor results history and bad KDA can impact matches.

An image of several VALORANT characters
VALORANT is all about team coordination and numbers mean very less. Image via Riot Games.

The poster said they’ve heard of players “dodging” their ranked matches if their teammates don’t have a “50% winrate,” making it a toxic experience for players.

Another player on Reddit asked low elo players to “Delete that crap [third-party applications],” because all it gives is “preconceived notions” to players. “What advantage does it give you? It doesn’t,” he said. “You’re all the same elo with the same potential. I’ve seen a 1-16 cypher ace to win a tied game and I’ve seen a 32-4 Jett whiff an entire mag.” He went on to emphasize the sheer unpredictability factor of the game and that numbers don’t always give the players a complete picture.

Third-party applications continue to provide stats and metrics for players in VALORANT to improve their performance and learn from their mistakes. However, when it becomes a tool to judge a player without knowing their playstyle, people are bound to misinterpret the data and categorize their teammates as low-level players.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article VALORANT Ranked Distribution (Episode 8 Act Two)
VALORANT agents all posing together around the game's logo.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Ranked Distribution (Episode 8 Act Two)
Scott Robertson and others Scott Robertson and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How to change your name in VALORANT
Panels with VALORANT agents and a question mark on top of a red background.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
How to change your name in VALORANT
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 8, 2024
Read Article TenZ’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair
Tyson "TenZ" Ngo of Sentinels VALORANT poses.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
TenZ’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article VALORANT Ranked Distribution (Episode 8 Act Two)
VALORANT agents all posing together around the game's logo.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Ranked Distribution (Episode 8 Act Two)
Scott Robertson and others Scott Robertson and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How to change your name in VALORANT
Panels with VALORANT agents and a question mark on top of a red background.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
How to change your name in VALORANT
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 8, 2024
Read Article TenZ’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair
Tyson "TenZ" Ngo of Sentinels VALORANT poses.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
TenZ’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath Apr 8, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more.