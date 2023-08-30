VALORANT players are finding all kinds of Sage wall boosts on new map Sunset

Sunset, the newest map to hit the VALORANT map pool, is the perfect playground for Sage players looking for cheeky wall placements, proving that ice doesn’t always melt in the sunny Los Angeles heat.

The new map is short on gimmicks save for a single Ascent-like door, paving the way for the players to get creative with their own gimmick plays, just as Riot has intended when it comes to their map design. With that being said, players have already discovered a couple of nifty spots and angles for Sage players to boost up to using her Barrier orb.

Amazing Sage wall on the new map Sunset!



If you play Sage you need to try this new angle.#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/mW2xvRJczC — Tseeky – Pro Valorant Lineups (@tseeky) August 30, 2023

The one above from Twitter (or X) user Tseeky is deployable from the A Elbow, and grants Sage and whoever else she is boosting a view into the A Lobby area, allowing her and her allies to pick off enemy attackers that might be lurking and waiting for defensive aggression. This is a great spot because it is also hard for an enemy player to push and punish Sage, as an ally can watch the nearby chokepoint either from within A Lobby or from A Main.

Sage wall boost into Mid. Video by Dot Esports

Another popular Sage wall boost spot is on the wooden box with a green top that is located in Bottom Mid, on the attacker side. This is a tremendous spot for attackers, as you can boost up and hold an angle on the Top Mid connector, but you can also turn left and watch for defenders trying to push quickly into B Main.

Both the defenders and attackers have access to one of these boost spots, but each comes with its own advantages. The attacker one that boosts into Mid grants control and vision of a more important area, but the defender one in A Elbow is harder for the opposing team to punish.

With Sunset still in its early days, and still in its own separate queue, lots of other unique plays and tricks are sure to be discovered.

