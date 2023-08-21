VALORANT players agree one agent is the best for solo queue—and it’s not who you think

To climb through the ranks in VALORANT solo queue, you’ll need to pick an agent who can be a true difference-maker.

Commonly, a lot of VALORANT players tend to play duelists like Jett and Reyna because they can get a lot of frags when played correctly. But the best agent for solo queue might be Omen, according to the community. Few agents are as versatile as Omen and can do nearly everything you need in a solo queue match.

You can use Omen’s smokes to support your team, especially if you have a good duelist.

If your team is lacking someone to go first into bombsites, you’ll have a pretty good shot to do so with Omen as you can use his kit for yourself and play around smokes.

If you’re left in clutch situations, Omen’s smokes will also come in handy as you can easily isolate two or three opponents with the spike planted.

On top of all this, a lot of players in VALORANT’s solo queue are not good with controller agents. If you get the hang of Omen’s utility, you’ll fill a much-needed role.

Omen provides a lot of support, but you can also be self-sufficient. Image via Riot Games

“He has very versatile playstyles, if you don’t have a competent duelist you can entry frag kinda like a scuffed Jett, [or] you can lurk with him and also play support by using your paranoia to blind people,” one player wrote on Reddit. “He’s definitely a clutch character, often you’ll find yourself ulting to get bomb and planting to play off a one-versus-three and you can use your smokes to play around in and make yourself in a winning position,” another player wrote.

If you’re new to VALORANT, you’ll soon realize that a lot of players will insta-lock duelists, which leads to awful team compositions. Picking Omen will allow you to balance out the team comp while also giving you a good chance to win clutches or individual fights.

