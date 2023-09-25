VALORANT player ranks every agent based on their trust score, and we can’t agree more

Instalocking Reyna or Jett every VALORANT game is fine, but would you trust them with your loved ones, especially your children? One player created a trust tier list, and it’s not just hilarious but also quite lore-accurate.

In a Reddit post dated Sept. 24, a user named MyHamsteryDudes11 shared how they’d rank all the 22 VALORANT agents based on whether the characters can be trusted around their children. From ranking Omen and Sage as those they’d trust more than themselves, to keeping Fade and Viper at the bottom of the barrel, we think they did a fair job representing the lore.

Here’s what their list looks like:

VALORANT agents ranked based on their trust score with children. Screenshot via u/ MyHamsteryDudes11 on Reddit

I love how they instated Omen higher than the rest of the motherly or fatherly agents. Not many would consider a phantom “safe” for their children. But I’ve always thought of Omen as protective, and he seems to be someone who’s going to put everything of his at stake to protect a kid.

Brimstone is also a great dad kind, while Harbor, Sova, KAY/O, and Killjoy should also make excellent parents. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harbor cracks a lot of dad jokes to keep kids happy. Some players, however, wanted Brimstone to be ranked in the S-tier instead of Omen, and they do have a slight point.

The VALORANT agents in the lower tiers also seem to be accurately marked. Yoru and Breach rightfully get the ‘No’ card, while Reyna, Phoenix, and Deadlock are suitable for a limited time.

That said, some players didn’t agree with how Raze, Astra, and Jett are ranked. They wanted Jett and Astra to be ranked higher and Raze to be in the lowest tier due to her interest in explosives.

Well, Jett isn’t exactly the careful kind; she can be very arrogant and unpredictable with her moves. I would rather have Cypher with his Spy Cam in this case, although it may take away my children’s privacy.

Honestly, I wouldn’t want any of VALORANT’s duelists and Chamber lurking near my kids for extended periods, so anything other than them is fine. Of course, it’s really how you view an agent’s backdrop and what kind of attitude you’d want to expose your family to.

