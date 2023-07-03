VALORANT player hits collateral double kill so impossible, even they’re confused

Sometimes in VALORANT, you find the strength to pull off a play so unlikely that you just have to question your own ability.

In a clip posted to the VALORANT subreddit on June 2, a player earned a double kill with one Operator shot, taking down two enemies with one bullet. The only catch is that they shot right between both of them, or so it appeared. The borderline impossibility of the play prompted the player to post the clip online, questioning the VALORANT community as to how they earned the highlight-reel-worthy collateral.

In the clip, the Chamber player appeared to place their crosshair directly between the opposing Jett and Skye, implying that their shot should’ve landed between them. Instead, the bullet did collateral damage to both of them, and the Chamber earned an instant double kill. Traditionally, collateral kills can only occur when two enemies are lined up directly in front of one another, instead of side-by-side. However, in this particular clip, the Chamber player earned their double kill due to the fact that the two enemies were slightly in line with one another.

In the clip, you can just barely see that the Skye and Jett players’ hitboxes were ever-so-slightly on top of each other. The two agents’ arms and hands were lined up, meaning the Chamber player’s crosshair placement was so precise that they were able to earn the instant double kill with minimal overlap. With slight crosshair movement and a bit of last-second footwork from the two targets, a blazing fast collateral kill was registered, and the Chamber player immediately cleared the site.

One player in the comment section of the post linked a screenshot to the exact moment that the Chamber player earned their double kill, showing that the Jett and Skye’s elbows were touching, and their hitboxes were extended just enough for them to get hit with a body shot.

The only remaining target was a Reyna player who tried their best to trade their teammates, but fell victim to a much more obvious and straightforward Operator shot from the Chamber.

