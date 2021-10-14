VALORANT player 3D prints foldable Prime 2.0 Karambit

A VALORANT player 3D printed a foldable Prime 2.0 Karambit, showing how cool the popular skin looks in real life.

VALORANT player Walid-Mafuj uploaded a short clip of the knife in action as they spun it around their finger and opened and closed the blade. A loose hinge allows the knife to open when swung, making it look like it has a spring-loaded mechanic. The 3D printed version also has the same aesthetic and colorway as the in-game version, allowing users to feel just as cool as their in-game character. Other players appreciated the accurate recreation of the knife’s in-game animation, which added another layer of authenticity.

The Prime 2.0 Karambit is well known for having a different animation when upgraded and some players joked about the real version being upgraded. But it’s still an exciting homage to the skin.

The player found the design for the karambit on Thingiverse and any other player with a 3D printer can recreate their own version of the knife. While this version isn’t sharp or as dangerous as the actual Prime 2.0 Karambit, it’s still an exciting prop.

Other players have also 3D printed other popular VALORANT skins. One player printed the Elderflame Vandal, Jett’s Knives, and Ruin Dagger, creating an extensive VALORANT arsenal. There are still dozens of skins in VALORANT that have yet to be recreated in real life, though, and players will likely continue to make real versions of their favorite skins.

