VALORANT Patch 8.10 only revamps the basic training tutorials, but the real fireworks come next patch

VALORANT Patch 8.10 exclusively features a significant overhaul to the game’s starter missions, or “Welcome Contract,” alongside just a couple of bug fixes. But the major changes to the metagame aren’t too far behind.

In today’s VALORANT patch, a new Basic Training Event will appear to replace the current Welcome Contract. This new in-game event will provide clear missions and milestones for new players to complete, which will unlock rewards such as player cards, sprays, titles, Radianite for upgrades, and more. Players who have previously completed the Welcome Contract will have all these rewards unlocked already.

Welcome to basic training. Image via Riot Games.

Aside from this new beginners event, a smattering of bug fixes that address issues with firing after exiting Cypher’s Spycam, and an accidental restart to Clove’s Pick-Me-Up timer, there’s nothing major in Patch 8.10. But there’s plenty to look forward to when 8.11 arrives.

On the agent balance side, duelists will be the focal point, with Iso and Neon to receive much-needed buffs. Raze will get nerfs to her Satchel movement abilities, and Reyna will be adjusted into a more team-oriented role after years as a staple of solo queue ranked.

The VALORANT map pool, which has been a major point of contention amongst the community for what feels like the last year, also gets its biggest change in a long time. The active map pool for competitive modes will say goodbye (for now) to Breeze and Split, with Haven returning alongside a new map yet to be officially revealed. But for those still missing Fracture and Pearl, they will become available in Unrated, Swiftplay, Spike Rush, and Escalation, as map restrictions are being removed from those playlists.

