VALORANT Patch 7.05 fights bots, buffs Astra, and adds Sunset to the competitive map pool

Riot Games is quick on the trigger with another new patch just a week after VALORANT Episode Seven, Act Two went live, Aug. 29. Patch 7.05 will introduce new ranked restrictions in an attempt to fight boosters and bots, while also giving Astra an important buff and officially setting the competitive map rotation for the foreseeable future.

In the early patch notes posted on the VALORANT PBE subreddit, the developers at Riot noted that there “has been a wave of competitive rank boosting with bots and real players.” With that in mind, Riot has introduced a new competitive restriction, limiting Ascendant players and higher to only being able to invite players that are Platinum or higher to a competitive party.

This restriction will apply to five-stacks as well, where players at any rank were able to queue up together as long as they’re a full team of five, albeit at slightly reduced rank rating numbers. Bots have become an irritating trend, with those managing bot accounts looking to sell them off to people who want to jump into competitive right away. Those accounts can then jump right into a five stack with Ascendant-plus players, meaning they get boosted while their Ascendant teammates can also pick on players at lower ranks.

Players at all ranks though might find some more playing time with Astra though, with the update to her Astral Form. Starting in 7.05, Astra players in Astral Form will be able to hear footsteps, abilities, and gunfire around her physical body much more clearly, rather than having audio be severely dampened. Riot hopes this will “give Astra back some agency and information,” as she’s fallen to the very bottom in ranked pick rate.

Finally, LA has officially arrived, with Sunset joining the active competitive map pool along with the revamped Breeze. Patch 7.05 is expected to go live on Sept. 5, with full official patch notes yet to be released.

