The octopus gun buddy in VALORANT’s Act 3 battle pass changes colors when equipped to Omen’s Ghost skin

One savvy VALORANT fan seemingly discovered an Easter egg where the Ancient Mysteries Revealed gun buddy changes colors when equipped to Omen's contract Ghost skin. The player posted their findings today, showcasing the octopus' different hues.

The gun buddy, which players can unlock at tier 47 of the Episode Two, Act Three battle pass, is a red octopus holding a dark substance in one of its tentacles. When equipped to the Soul Silencer Ghost, however, it changes to purple with bright blue marks to match with the mysterious agent's pistol. The blue marks appear to also resemble Omen's "eyes," which look like three glowing slits.

Riot devs likely threw this Easter egg in to pay homage to a community meme. Another player hilariously theorized that Omen was an octopus last year, claiming the What Ancient Mystery player card hinted at the shrouded agent's real form.

"Well, first of all, notice the black substance which is remarkably similar to that of when Omen uses his ability," they said. "We know that there is a possibility that Omen isn't human - he could be anything, and what better than an octopus!"

They went on to explain that an octopus could have gained power from Radianite since they're "intelligent creatures," potentially changing shape until they looked like Omen.

This wouldn't be the first time Riot threw in Easter eggs based on jokes and memes circulating within the VALORANT community. The Act Three battle pass, for example, also includes a reference to players hilariously jousting on Icebox's zip lines when the map first came out in the Knife Fight card. And the Paul's Pizza Party card celebrates everyone's favorite employee of the month.

VALORANT Episode Two, Act Three kicked off yesterday, introducing tropical paradise Breeze and a new battle pass.

