VALORANT is a massive FPS that requires update after update to ensure each bullet is popping heads as precisely as possible, and every pixel is in place.

When you’re met with an error, it can absolutely ruin all your plans. How are you supposed to carry your friends to Radiant now? When is VALORANT back online? There are so many questions that need answering, and Dot Esports has you covered.

With each new patch, problems will undoubtedly occur. Even if there isn’t an issue that presents itself, there’ll be patches changing maps, weapons, and agents in order to change the meta, which in turn then keeps the competition fierce.

But of course, you want to play as soon as possible—so here’s when the VALORANT downtime that’s currently running will end.

When will the VALORANT downtime end?

Image via Riot Games

The most recent patch, VALORANT Patch 6.0, was for the beginning of Episode Six, Act One. Servers were promptly shut down to stage the new update.

Now’s your time. See what’s in store for you in Act I of Episode 6: REVELATION. Launching JAN 10. pic.twitter.com/8hZDZn4pI1 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 10, 2023

The update is currently being loaded up, with downtime set to end on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9am ET. As soon as that’s completed, the new patch will be officially released, and players can test out the new features. If you’re trying to access VALORANT while the update is underway, you’ll likely be met with either VALORANT Error 84 or 46.

The new update will give players an all-new battle pass with a series of different VALORANT skins to look forward to, alongside competitive rank resets and Elo changes.