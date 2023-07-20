VALORANT leaks uncover unreleased agent codenamed Giraffe—and fans hope it’s literally a giraffe

Trusted data miner “VALORANT Leaks & News” claimed on July 19 that they found a new agent codename in the game’s files—Giraffe.

While it’s unlikely that VALORANT would release an animal as an agent or a human that looks like an actual giraffe, that would be hilarious. The community is already making several memes involving giraffes and VALORANT, although it’s unclear if Giraffe is indeed a new agent in development or if it may have been scrapped, according to the data miner.

VALORANT Leaks & News found a folder inside VALORANT‘s game files named “Giraffe” and a subfolder called “Movement.”

i can’t wait for our next agent pic.twitter.com/rvZt0CAEVa — dead (@Neg0ne) July 20, 2023

new agents gonna be fire pic.twitter.com/jmKzrj3hjM — frostykirby (@bruh_neon) July 20, 2023

All we know thus far is that Riot Games’ character producer for VALORANT John Goscicki promised to add three agents to the FPS throughout 2023 and there is only one remaining after the release of initiator Gekko in Patch 6.04 in March and sentinel Deadlock in Patch 7.0 in June.

Although it’s just pure speculation at this point, there’s a possibility that Giraffe is indeed coming to VALORANT before the end of the year. In the image VALORANT Leaks & News shared, the game files also have folders named Cable and Aggrobot, which are the codenames of Deadlock and Gekko, respectively.

Riot has until the end of the year to release the last VALORANT agent of 2023. It’s less likely that it will be announced in the coming days as VALORANT Champions is set to kick off on Aug. 6. But we could get an agent reveal near the end of Champions on Aug. 26 to get some hype going.

