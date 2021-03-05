VALORANT Instagram reveals new lore for agent Astra

The new controller agent Astra has been a huge talking point since being added to VALORANT earlier this week, mostly regarding her stellar and interstellar abilities and their competitive potential.

But for those curious to know more lore regarding the character, the official VALORANT Instagram account revealed some fascinating details about Astra today. Astra's golden left arm is meant to contain her astral powers, according to the results of a quiz via Instagram stories.

🔻 Astra Lore Quiz 🔻@PlayVALORANT posted another quiz on their Instagram story! This one contains lore-related questions about Astra!



Biggest take-aways:



She is from Accra, the capital of Ghana.



Her arm does indeed help contain her powers as many of us theorized. pic.twitter.com/OKRTnLaycD — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) March 5, 2021

This same quiz revealed that her power originates from Radianite. Radianite points are used by VALORANT players to evolve weapon skins. The actual Radianite substance has been hinted at by the developers, but little is known about the actual substance.

Radianite as a substance is associated with the First Light event and inflicted supernatural abilities on agents known as Radiants. This group includes Phoenix, Jett, Omen, Sage, Reyna, Skye, Yoru, and Astra.

Additionally, VALORANT's Instagram revealed that Astra hails from the Ghanian city of Accra. Accra is the capital city of Ghana and boasts a population of 4.2 million. Her favorite food is Jollof, a popular African rice dish.

The VALORANT community should expect to learn more about Astra, her origins, and her abilities over the next couple of weeks since she was just added to the game.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.