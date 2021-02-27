Here are all of Astra’s abilities in VALORANT

Astra is eons ahead of her enemy's next move.

The wait is finally over for VALORANT’s newest agent—Astra is here. Inspired by African Futurism and the unknowns of outer space, the Ghanaian agent harnesses the energies of the cosmos.

Astra is a controller agent with a few tricks up her sleeve. With full command of her astral form, she disperses stars across the battlefield to search and destroy her enemies. Whether she's locking down a site with her Nebula smoke or entering one with her Nova Pulse concussion, she has all the tools she needs to take hold of the game.

Here are all of Astra's abilities.

C - Gravity Well

Place Stars in Astral Form (X).

Activate a Star to form a Gravity Well. Players in the area are pulled toward the center before it explodes, making all players still trapped inside fragile.

Q - Nova Pulse

Place Stars in Astral Form (X).

Activate a Star to detonate a Nova Pulse. The Nova Pulse charges briefly then strikes, concussing all players in its area.

E - Nebula

Place Stars in Astral Form (X).

Activate a Star to transform it into a Nebula (smoke).

F - Dissipate

Use (F) on a Star to Dissipate it, returning the star to be placed in a new location after a delay.

Dissipate briefly forms a fake Nebula at the Star’s location before returning.

Ultimate - Astral Form / Cosmic Divide

Activate to enter Astral Form where you can place Stars with primary fire. Stars can be reactivated later, transforming them into a Nova Pulse, Nebula, or Gravity Well.

When Cosmic Divide is charged, use secondary fire in Astral Form to begin aiming it, then primary fire to select two locations. An infinite Cosmic Divide connects the two points you select. Cosmic Divide blocks bullets and heavily dampens audio.

Astra will be available to play on Tuesday, March 2.

