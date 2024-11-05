VALORANT Patch 9.09 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes

Patch 9.09 is the first VALORANT update since Episode Nine, Act Three went live on Oct. 23, but if you’re expecting major changes, don’t, as things will be quiet this time.

Set to be released on Nov. 5, Patch 9.09 focuses on fixing several bugs affecting agents, maps, and more across the PC and console platforms, besides bringing some general updates to our table. Think of it as a fix-up before all the heavy updates planned for the year-end patch cycle and the Arcane 2.0 bundle, which is set to go live soon.

However small the update may seem, it never hurts to know how it’s set to affect your favorite agents in the tac shooter, so here are the full VALORANT Patch 9.09 notes.

All VALORANT Patch 9.09 changes

Bug fixes are important too! Image via Riot Games

The division dropdown in the Premier Hub’s Standings tab now includes the Invite division, so you can view the best teams of the season and their progress toward the Challengers dream. Your zone dropdown changes to the appropriate zone when you choose Invite.

If you didn’t like the way some radio buttons resembled the design of a checkbox in VALORANT console, Patch 9.09 is set to change that. They now look like radio buttons as they are supposed to.

All bug fixes in VALORANT Patch 9.09: PC and console

While these may have been termed as bug fixes, a few are crucial changes that potentially affect the meta in the long run. Not as small of an update as you were thinking, huh?

General fixes

Fixed a bug where the locking in animation in the Agent Select would not play immediately when instalocking.

Fixed a bug where you would see a blank screen as a tournament coach during Agent Select.

Agent fixes

Fixed a bug where Yoru would hold the Nocturnum scythe incorrectly after using Dimensional Drift.

Fixed a bug where Gekko’s Thrash had difficulty making some small jumps. Thrash should now jump more similarly to a player, so you can expect more flexibility here.

Fixed a bug where players pulled by Deadlock’s ultimate, Annihilation, would sometimes get stuck at the top of ledges. This may prevent some suspending lineups with Annihilation which you’re using now, so keep an eye.

Fixed a bug where players could outrun Fade’s Prowler during its Bite. Prowlers should now continue to track its target during the Bite unless the target teleports outside its line of sight. This can be treated as a subtle buff as the Prowler is now a more reliable enemy tracker than before.

Fixed a bug where Astra would not receive the alert sound effect when being watched by Cypher’s Spycam.

Fixed a bug where Killjoy’s Turret would not display the deactivation range on the minimap after switching between her Turret and other abilities or weapons.

Fixed a bug where KAY/O with NULL/cmd active could be picked up by Yoru during Dimensional Drift. This bug sure caused some major confusion in ranked matches for a while.

Map fixes

Abyss: Fixed a bug that allowed the breakable doors in mid to be destroyed when shot from a certain angle. A lot of players made use of this thinking it was a mechanic, but now we know it was a bug.

PC-only bug fixes (general and Premier)

Fixed an issue where you could load into Agent Select early by leaving your party as the “Match Found” popup appeared.

An exploit that resulted in a stretched FOV, when using windowed mode at a 4:3 resolution, has been removed. To those wondering, VALORANT officially doesn’t support true stretched resolution.

Fixed an issue where the Competitor Crest title was not displayed on the Premier career page after earning that Crest.

Console-only bug fixes (Social)

Fixed a bug where if you have a long console block list, you would sometimes fail to join voice chat.

Fixed a bug where you could sometimes send a friend request to a player you had blocked.

Fixed a bug where sending a friend request to a player in the console-friends tab sometimes wouldn’t work.

