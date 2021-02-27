Riot unveils Astra, VALORANT’s new controller

Riot Games’ latest agent for the tactical shooter VALORANT is on her way.

The developer revealed the agent on Twitter today. Her name is Astra, she originates from Ghana, and she's a new controller agent.

"African Futurism was a huge inspiration for us when it came to designing Astra’s thematics," John “Riot MEMEMEMEME” Goscicki, a character producer at Riot, said. "Once that element was brought into her development all the pieces naturally fell in place."

She’s already got it all planned out. Harness the cosmos and control the fight as Astra, the newest Agent in VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/1vTKh25atc — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 27, 2021

Astra joins Brimstone, Omen, and Viper in the controller category. She's the first controller added to VALORANT since the game released. Duelists Raze, Reyna, Yoru, and sentinel Killjoy were added since the game's release.

Astra's abilities

Before activating the C, Q, and E abilities, you need to hang some of Astra's Stars in the sky with her X ability.

Here are Astra's abilities:

C: Gravity Well

Activates a Star with C to form a Gravity Well. Players in the area are pulled toward the center before it explodes, making all players still trapped inside "fragile."

Q: Nova Pulse

Activates a Star to detonate a Nova Pulse. The Nova Pulse charges briefly then strikes, concussing all players in its area.

E: Nebula

Activates a Star to transform it into a Nebula (smoke).

F: Dissipate

Use F on a Star to Dissipate it, returning the star to your inventory be placed in a new location after a delay.

Dissipate briefly forms a fake smoke (Nebula) at the Star’s location before returning.

X: Astral Form, Cosmic Divide

Activate with X to enter Astral Form, where you can place Stars with your primary fire key. Astra will leave her physical body behind in favor of a top-down view of the map. Her physical body will be vulnerable in this form.

When Cosmic Divide is charged, use your secondary fire in Astral Form to begin aiming it, then your primary fire to select two locations. An infinite teleport-esque tunnel connects the two points you select.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.