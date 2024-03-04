VALORANT has a serious flaw that’s ruining ranked

Throwing is nothing new to VALORANT ranked, but players brought up a feature that allows unfriendly players to take this concept to a whole new level.

VALORANT allows you to invite any online player to the party, regardless of whether you’re in the game. This means that apart from joining friends, you can also join the party of an enemy player during the match. On March 3, VALORANT players on Reddit wondered why the latter is allowed in the first place because the interaction between opposing teams doesn’t usually end well.

Bonus points if the thrower is playing Reyna. Image via Riot Games

The original poster explained an unfortunate situation that happened to them: “They started feeding me info such as what site they were going to attack and even said to go to other location so I can get a free kill by killing them 2,” they said.

While some may use the free information to their advantage, others pointed out they prefer to play fairly by leaving the lobby and reporting the throwers. Unfortunately, this won’t solve the core issue of throwing in VALORANT because players can still use text chat to feed info or run it down mid every round. But at the very least, it limits what the griefers can do and might potentially discourage them from joining other player’s parties.

The ability to talk to enemy players can open up the floor for more friendly interactions: “I’ve gotten into a couple games with a friend in the enemy team. I’ve invited them to a party just so we could shit talk each other during the match,” one player wrote. But then again, moments like these are rare, and most of the time, it’s better to mute the enemy players and focus on the game.