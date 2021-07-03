How to All Chat and Team Chat in VALORANT

If you don’t have a mic, All Chat and Team Chat are incredibly important in VALORANT. The ability to communicate accurate information to your team can be the difference between winning and losing the round. Fortunately, using the chat functions in VALORANT is easy.

How to Team Chat

Accessing Team Chat is very simple. It can help the members of your team understand certain situations or allow for discussion while another teammate is attempting to clutch a round. In order to open the team chat function, just hit “Enter” on your keyboard.

How to All Chat

Using All Chat has a significantly smaller functional use than Team Chat. It’s used primarily to trash talk your opponents, and has very little function outside of that. You could ask the opponent who killed you what their HP was at or maybe try and tilt the other team, but good luck actually using the feature. You use All Chat by holding “Shift” before pressing “Enter”.

All in all, the chat functions are nice to have, but ultimately unnecessary if you have a mic. It’s nice to know how to use the chat functions in VALORANT, but good voice comms will beat out text any day of the week. If you’re stuck with the chat feature, though, it’s good to know how to use it.

