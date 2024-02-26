Category:
Wippie’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

A high sensitivity beast you should look out for.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Feb 26, 2024 06:15 am
Maxim "wippie" Shepele of Cloud9, VALORANT
Image via Cloud9

Low eDPI and small crosshair styles are usually standard for VALORANT esports professionals. But talented support main Maxim “wippie” Shepelev likes to do it differently, with an expanded crosshair style and weirdly high sensitivity. 

Formerly a professional Counter-Strike player, the 24-year-old stepped into the world of VALORANT esports in 2021, joining Ghost Gaming as a trial player. A while later, he was picked up by Version1 for VCT 2021. Despite Version1 failing to turn heads back then, wippie showcased tremendous promise with his mechanics and decision-making as a support player. 

In late 2022, wippie left Version1 for G2 Esports. Under G2’s banner, he participated in the VCT Challengers North America league in 2023, proving to be a promising support player. For VCT 2024, he was signed by Cloud9, a reputed partnered American team.

Now that you know why he’s a player to look out for this VCT season, here’s everything you need to know about wippie’s unique setting preferences in VALORANT.

Wippie’s mouse settings in VALORANT

"wippie" of Cloud9 VALORANT roster
Wippie. Photo by Reece Martinez via Riot Games

Wippie plays with an exceptionally high in-game sensitivity, which may not be suitable for most VALORANT players out there. He has managed to master the odds, however, so there should be no harm in trying out his preferences. 

Sensitivity: Aim (in-game)1.2
DPI800
eDPI960
Scoped sensitivity0.948
Mouse: ZOWIE EC1-CW

Wippie’s crosshair settings in VALORANT

Wippie uses a crosshair with higher offset than the styles we are used to. While I prefer using a plus crosshair with a lower offset, I have used wippie’s crosshair as a beginner in the game, and it’s great for those who find it hard to lock their crosshair on the enemy’s head. 

It may help you train your crosshair placement as it did for me when I was starting. Then again, it boils down to what your personal preference is. 

ColorWhiteInner LinesOn. 1, 3, 1, 4
OutlinesOffFiring ErrorOff
Center DotOffMovement ErrorOff

Wippie’s keybindings for VALORANT

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpacebar / Mouse Wheel Up
Ability 1E
Ability 2C
Ability 3Mouse 4
Ultimate AbilityX
Keyboard: Logitech G915

Wippie’s map settings for VALORANT

RotateFixedMinimap size1.1
Fixed orientationBased on sideMinimap zoom0.9
Keep player centeredOffMinimap vision conesOn

Wippie’s video and monitor settings for VALORANT

Refresh rate360 Hz
Resolution1920×1080
Multithreaded RenderingOn
Graphics (Material, Texture, Detail, UI quality)Low
VignetteOff
VSyncOff
Anti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering8x
Improve ClarityOff
[BETA] Experimental SharpeningOff
BloomOn
DistortionOff
Cast ShadowsOff
Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com