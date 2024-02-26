Wippie’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Low eDPI and small crosshair styles are usually standard for VALORANT esports professionals. But talented support main Maxim “wippie” Shepelev likes to do it differently, with an expanded crosshair style and weirdly high sensitivity.

Formerly a professional Counter-Strike player, the 24-year-old stepped into the world of VALORANT esports in 2021, joining Ghost Gaming as a trial player. A while later, he was picked up by Version1 for VCT 2021. Despite Version1 failing to turn heads back then, wippie showcased tremendous promise with his mechanics and decision-making as a support player.

In late 2022, wippie left Version1 for G2 Esports. Under G2’s banner, he participated in the VCT Challengers North America league in 2023, proving to be a promising support player. For VCT 2024, he was signed by Cloud9, a reputed partnered American team.

Now that you know why he’s a player to look out for this VCT season, here’s everything you need to know about wippie’s unique setting preferences in VALORANT.

Wippie’s mouse settings in VALORANT

Wippie. Photo by Reece Martinez via Riot Games

Wippie plays with an exceptionally high in-game sensitivity, which may not be suitable for most VALORANT players out there. He has managed to master the odds, however, so there should be no harm in trying out his preferences.

Sensitivity: Aim (in-game) 1.2 DPI 800 eDPI 960 Scoped sensitivity 0.948 Mouse: ZOWIE EC1-CW

Wippie’s crosshair settings in VALORANT

Wippie uses a crosshair with higher offset than the styles we are used to. While I prefer using a plus crosshair with a lower offset, I have used wippie’s crosshair as a beginner in the game, and it’s great for those who find it hard to lock their crosshair on the enemy’s head.

It may help you train your crosshair placement as it did for me when I was starting. Then again, it boils down to what your personal preference is.

Color White Inner Lines On. 1, 3, 1, 4 Outlines Off Firing Error Off Center Dot Off Movement Error Off

Wippie’s keybindings for VALORANT

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Spacebar / Mouse Wheel Up Ability 1 E Ability 2 C Ability 3 Mouse 4 Ultimate Ability X

Keyboard: Logitech G915

Wippie’s map settings for VALORANT

Rotate Fixed Minimap size 1.1 Fixed orientation Based on side Minimap zoom 0.9 Keep player centered Off Minimap vision cones On

Wippie’s video and monitor settings for VALORANT