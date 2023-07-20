VALORANT Give Back Bundle 2023: Skins, price, and more

This past May, Riot Games held a vote on social media for its player base to vote on which weapon skins would be added to this year’s Give Back bundle, which is a special skin selection created from popular cosmetics from past collections.

From Wednesday, July 19 to Friday, Aug. 4, this unique series of skins will be available for players to buy, especially for those who missed a popular option when these skins were on sale. Whether you’re buying a weapon from a collection that you hesitated on or you’re just looking for another reason to buy a skin, the Give Back bundle might be the perfect chance to scratch that itch.

The bundle will also contribute to the Riot Games Social Impact fund, with 50 percent of the proceeds from weapon skins and 100 percent from accessories being contributed to a variety of organizations that are looking to help build positive social change in the world.

Here’s what you need to know about VALORANT’s 2023 Give Back bundle.

All skins in 2023 Give Back bundle

There are four weapon skins in the 2023 Give Back bundle, along with a special spray, player card, and gun buddy. As per usual, there isn’t a melee skin featured in the collection, though. Here are all of the gun skins you can find in the bundle:

Recon Spectre

Reaver Guardian

Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal

Magepunk Sheriff

These four skins were voted into this collection over other options, like the Prime 2.0 Phantom, Neptune Spectre, Forsaken Classic, and Oni Bulldog. The closest vote was, however, between the two spectre skins, with only 11 percent separating the two weapons by the end of the voting period.

How much is the Give Back bundle?

The 2023 Give Back bundle costs about 6,387 VP or around $60 to $70, with each individual weapon costing 1,775 VP. The special spray costs 675 VP, the player card is 775 VP, and the gun buddy is 975 VP on its own.

There are only about two weeks until these skins are removed from the store once more, so jump in-game and grab them while you can.

