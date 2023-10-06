VALORANT Game Changers team draws community ire for cheating and still losing

The running tradition of drama and controversy overshadowing the excellent competition at a VALORANT Game Changers event is still going strong.

In the latest instance, noot noot, an unsigned team that reached the NA Series Three main event, has been flagged by Riot Anti-Cheat after a lengthy tech pause during their lower bracket match versus Complexity GX3 on Oct. 5, leading to a forfeit loss and the launch of a full investigation by Riot Competitive Operations.

The Riot-reported use of cheats has riled up a sea of anger amongst members of the VALORANT Game Changers community. Several members of the Shopify Rebellion team that finished second at the global Game Changers Championship last year openly mocked the members of noot noot for beating them even while the other team was supposedly cheating.

SR’s coach robwiz, who infamously received a match ban for flipping the bird to C9 White last year, called the actions of noot noot “beyond pathetic.”

cya losers



beyond pathetic https://t.co/lwAoCne6jk — SR rob-wiz (@robw1z) October 6, 2023

Speaking of C9 White, noot noot also lost to some of C9 White’s former players on Version1 in the open qualifier, drawing criticism from their players.

Another big name in the community in Disguised Toast also noted his displeasure, especially considering his team was just sent to the lower bracket by noot noot on Wednesday, which led to their eventual elimination. In particular, the streamer isn’t thrilled about spending “over $300k on developing a roster” while investing additional time and money only to “lose to a team that just got disqualified for cheating.”

>spend over 300k on developing a valorant roster

>6 months of practice and commitment from players and coaches

>flying out to multiple bootcamps

>lose to team that just got disqualified for cheating



AINTNOWAY https://t.co/LFr4CLrhgP — DSG Toast (@DisguisedToast) October 6, 2023

For the time being, noot noot has been disqualified and Complexity GX3 has been given the VALORANT victory; they move on in the lower bracket.

The results of the full investigation by the Riot team are pending.

