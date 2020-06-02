VALORANT flanker Omen receives balance changes in latest update

Riot Games made changes to almost all of Omen’s abilities in VALORANT Patch 1.0, which officially released the game earlier today.

The flanking agent struggled in the meta since the launch of the closed beta, which is likely why the developer went with more buffs. These changes don’t mean that Omen will be a must-pick agent in every game, but they should at least make him more popular.

Related: All callouts for VALORANT’s new map, Ascent

The use of Omen’s teleport ability, Shrouded Step, became clearer. A sign on the map will indicate where he’s teleporting so that he can see where he’s going even when he’s in smoke, for example.

Omen’s Paranoia ability was balanced to be more noticeable by enemies, which forces the agent to use it more proactively so opponents don’t have time to react. The ability must now be equipped rather than quickcast and its hit detection was improved, in particular at close range. “Enemies will receive a warning when the projectile is fired rather than being in the direct path of it,” Riot said.

Omen’s ultimate also received a small change to help him survive. Omen can cancel his teleport when he reaches Shade form in case an enemy targets him, for example. He’ll still lose his ultimate points, but he won’t die.

Omen’s ultimate has been buffed several times but remains hard to use. This new buff may help players take fewer risks when using it.

Dark Cover received the most changes, though. Players will need to adjust to its new gameplay, which is more intuitive but different than it was in the closed beta. Instead of alternate fire and ability key options, the controls to change its distance are primary and alternate fire.

Related: How to play Omen in VALORANT

In addition, pressing the “reload” key while aiming to cast the shadow smoke allows Omen to see through walls to place his smoke behind them. With this change, his smoke becomes as interesting as Brimstone’s.

“We wanted to provide Omen with a more precise way to place his smokes, especially when verticality is at play,” Riot said. This can be particularly useful on the new map Ascent, which includes numerous corners and high spots.

These buffs may help Omen mains have more of an impact on their games and make him picked more often. But he’s still not the easiest agent to play.