All callouts for VALORANT’s new map, Ascent

VALORANT’s latest map has a familiar look and feel. Incorporating elements of Counter-Strike’s De_Dust 2 and the practice mode, Ascent is everything fans of the tactical shooter genre could ask for.

The map takes on a traditional setup, with an A bombsite, a B bombsite, and a middle section. It’s a defense-heavy map, but the attackers have many options when it comes to taking control. The middle of the map, in particular, is a point of contention and will make or break a round.

If the defending side can take full control of mid, the attackers are immediately put on the backfoot and are forced to take a slower and more methodical approach to the round. They’ll have to push through chokepoints and risk casualties.

Unlike De_Dust 2, Ascent has a unique dynamic with its opening and closing doors. The defending side have the ability to create a one-way door that can only be opened from the inside. This forces the attackers to either destroy the door, giving away their position, or rotate.

Here are all the callouts for Ascent.

Screengrab via Riot Games

A and B main are the equivalent of A and B long in De_Dust 2. They’re important to take into consideration, and will often be mentioned on voice coms. Two of the map’s core orbs are also placed around these areas.

Catwalk, Courtyard, and Bottom are the key callouts around mid. Rafters, Link, Window, and Garden, around A, and Market, Main, Back, and Spawn, around B.