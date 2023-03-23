VALORANT fans think competition from Counter-Strike 2 could be a good thing

Counter-Strike 2 was officially revealed last night, with players being now able to try it out through limited test. The game is an overall upgrade to CS:GO, which was released in 2012.

It’s revamping the most popular maps, featuring servers of higher quality with a better tick rate for a more fluid game experience, as well as new content to shake up the meta.

This is seen as a threat to VALORANT, which is gaining more and more traction every year since its release. Many professional players from CS:GO switched to Riot’s shooting game over the years. But some might get back to Valve’s title after CS2 releases.

In a recent Reddit thread, a player expressed worries about the future of VALORANT, but the top-voted comments showed more optimism.

“As someone who plays both games, I love some friendly competition. Big changes to one of the largest tactical fps games will only help the community grow,” wrote the top-voted comment. “The real winner here is definitely players of both games,” answered another user.

Players hope both games will improve the overall game experience to match the other, which will ultimately elevate both titles, rather than one overshadowing the other.

This situation is similar to the initial VALORANT‘s release. Although it landed a blow on CS:GO, the upcoming iteration looks like it was inspired by a few features of Riot’s game in some way. For a start, it’ll offer “sub-tick servers” instead of 60Hz in CS:GO, which they claim will help servers know exactly when a player performs an action.

Streamers also spotted a new feature that grants footstep range information with a circle around their icon. It’s a helpful feature that came from VALORANT, initially.

Players generally praised CS 2 for the upgrades it’s going to bring to the license. On the other side, they didn’t express many expectations for Riot to make drastic improvements on their new shooter.

“Just because Valve took a big leap doesn’t mean Riot has to, in my opinion. CS:GO sorely needed an overhaul, and CS2 just brings it up to scratch,” wrote a user. “Valorant is already a refined game so nothing drastic needs to change in my eyes.”

CS 2 is expected to release this summer, although a specific release date has yet to be announced.