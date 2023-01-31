VALORANT expert explains how one minimap setting can help improve your aim

He higlights once again how important the game's settings are to improve.

In VALORANT, practicing is adamant to hone your aiming skills and improve in the shooting game. Before that, however, choosing the right settings can drastically help you improve. That’s what VALORANT coach Woohoojin demonstrated in a video recently.

In a VOD review, where he watched a game of a player to give personalized advice, the coach paused the round to explain the advantage of activating the “Keep Player Centered” map setting in the General tab.

When disabling that option, “it can make your map become bigger,” as Woohoojin said before revealing the downside is that it “makes minimap refragging difficult.”

He said players were advantaged by a smaller minimap in the interface rather than a big one, which made disabling it useless.

“It feels super weird when I’m lining myself up in the edge,” he said while the minimap was turning around drastically as he shifted his aim.

On the contrary, having the “Keep Player Centered” option helps find the player’s agent icon more easily, as it’ll always be on the same spot on your screen, rather than moving on the map. It can be critical in situations where you have to react fast.

“I find it easier to aim myself at enemies,” Woohoojin said. He showed a clip of Omen as an example, targeting a location only using the minimap due to impaired vision from smoke.

The coach said reducing the size of a minimap so that it’s completely visible on the interface is essential to get a full vision of what’s happening in a round, too. Thanks to a smaller size, the player can see where allies are emitting pings, or an enemy when they’re spotted on the other spike site.

Woohoojin said some professional players still use this option, as it comes down to what playstyle they like, but it’s uncommon. He said that the important thing is to choose “whatever works for you” and to “be mindful that you need to be able to aim at things using your minimap.”