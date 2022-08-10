VALORANT devs have taken ‘wrong’ approach to Chamber nerfs, FaZe dicey says

"These Chamber nerfs aren't really going to matter that much."

FaZe Clan’s Quan “dicey” Tran has voiced his concerns about the changes made to VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber in the latest patch.

The 19-year-old pro player called out the developers for nerfing the wrong abilities. “They’re [Riot Games] doing it wrong,” dicey said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com.

The American explained, “these Chamber nerfs aren’t really going to matter that much.” He built his argument by saying in professional matches, where “teams have been playing a lot slower,” the agent’s teleport is rarely used.

“It might change the way that I fight or my timings or things like that, but overall, the agent will still be good. I think people are still going to play him, and I feel like he’ll still be dominant,” dicey said, underlining that in the end, “he’s just a solid Operator agent.”

In VALORANT Patch 5.03, the devs targeted all of Chamber’s abilities with nerfs. But Rendezvous (the agent’s teleport) received the brunt of the changes. The devs reduced the base and recall cooldown of the ability, set a timer of 45 seconds whenever a teleport anchor is destroyed, and decreased the activate range from 21 to 15 diameters.

In the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier, in which dicey has been competing, Chamber has the highest win rate with 83 percent, according to stats site VLR.GG. The agent has accumulated a 49 percent win rate on the attacking side, and 51 percent on the defending side.

It remains to be seen if the recent Chamber changes will have the dev’s desired effect on the agent.