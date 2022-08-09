Chamber hit with drastic nerfs in VALORANT Patch 5.03

VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber has been gutted with several nerfs in Patch 5.03, Riot Games announced today.

Since his introduction, Chamber has become one of the most popular agents in VALORANT, with professional players using his kit to dominate the competition. Many players have complained about his ability to teleport instantly and his impressive firepower.

Chamber’s ability to teleport using his Rendezvous (E) has allowed the agent to play from different angles and take fights most characters can’t afford to take. Riot has nerfed several aspects of his Rendezvous, with the range and cooldown set to be hit with nerfs.

Here are the specific nerfs coming to Chamber in Patch 5.03:

Rendezvous (E)

Base cooldown increased from 20 to 30 seconds

Recall cooldown increased 20 to 30 seconds

Cooldown set to 45 seconds whenever a Rendezvous anchor is destroyed

The diameter size of the “ring” Chamber can stand that allows him to activate Rendezvous decreased 21 from 15 units.

Chamber’s Trademark allows him to lock down an area and is the hallmark of his sentinel title. This ability was previously nerfed in VALORANT Patch 4.09, with two traps going down to just one. The ability will be nerfed once more with a decrease to the slow after enemies have triggered the Trademark.

Trademark (C)

Slow duration decreased from 9.5 to six seconds

His ultimate ability, Tour De Force (X), brings out the big guns for Chamber. He has a pocket operator with a built-in slow after he gets a kill. The ability is being nerfed with the number of ultimate points required being increased and the slow duration being decreased.

Tour De Force (X)

Ultimate points required increased from seven to eight

Slow duration decreased from 9.5 seconds to six seconds

Many professional players have coined the Headhunter (Q) as the “pocket guardian”—and for good reason. This cheap ability allows Chamber to pull out a pistol that takes down enemies with a few body shots and one shot to the head.

Headhunter (Q)

Individual bullet cost increased from 100 to 150

Leg shot multiplier reduced from 1.0 to 0.85

VALORANT Patch 5.03 is set to be released today, Tuesday, Aug. 9.