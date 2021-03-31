VALORANT data miner potentially finds loading music for new map codenamed ‘Foxtrot’

Pack your swimming trunks, VALORANT fans. We might be going somewhere tropical.

Data miners have seemingly found a new map in the game's files labeled "Foxtrot," which is likely a placeholder name during development. Valorant Express also potentially found loading music for the unreleased map, which appears to have a tropical island theme. Riot has yet to confirm any of this information.

New "Foxtrot" Unreleased Map Loading Music:



Because of this audio, I highly assume the map will be tropical / exotic themed. pic.twitter.com/CxfLEXeKY4 — Valorant Express - Datamining (@ValorantExpress) March 31, 2021

Nothing else about the potential new map has been uncovered. But Riot tends to place teasers for upcoming content in the battle pass.

The tier-48 reward in the battle pass is a Lost at Sea? player card depicting a large cargo ship sailing off in the night. The ship is flanked by smaller boats, either escorting or chasing it. This player card may hint at the location of the new map, perhaps a tropical island reachable by boat.

And with "f" being the sixth letter of the alphabet, "Foxtrot" is likely the temporary name because it would be VALORANT's sixth map, according to lore enthusiast Cynprel.

This certainly wouldn't be the first time Riot hinted at future content. Prior to Yoru's release, fans believed player card teasers and Easter eggs found on Icebox pointed to a samurai who could manipulate death and time. And data miner Valorant Leaks discovered the codename, "Stealth," in the game's files in September, later supporting Yoru's mind-game playstyle.

With 26 days left until Episode Two, Act Two ends, a new map may be introduced in the third act. Until then, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for potential teasers and Easter eggs.

