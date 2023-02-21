VALORANT coach’s crash course with podcaster Travis McElroy is full of tips every player should know

There’s no denying that when it comes to VALORANT, there is a steep learning curve for new players. While it is a 5v5 character-based tactical shooter with elements similar to popular titles like CS:GO and Overwatch, there are a lot of features and aspects to this game that can be intimidating for new players.

And if you’ve never played a shooter game, jumping into VALORANT can be overwhelming. Although there are many beginner guides, sometimes visual examples and advice from experienced players and coaches can help you understand the game’s fundamentals a little easier.

Jollztv is a Radiant-ranked VALORANT coach who recently helped coach Travis McElroy from The Adventure Zone on how to play VALORANT.

His two ten-minute coaching sessions highlighted several features and fundamental principles that new players need to remember, such as:

Crosshair placement regarding angles and head level

Avoid aggressive angles while peeking

Avoid ADSing (aiming-down-sights) as it slows your fire rate

Best times to reload and go in

Actively use utilities

Keep a positive mindset

When it’s optimal to re-buy armor

Even though the two coaching sessions were geared toward VALORANT beginners, Jollztv offered tips and advice that were practical and applicable to all ranks. He elaborated on things like:

Adjusting your aim depending on your weapon and kick-up

Rotation tactics and knowing when to push

Always prioritizing shooting your opponent’s utilities as soon as possible because the information they feed back to your opponent is too great

Whether you’re new to VALORANT or looking to improve your skills, these coaching sessions provide tips, advice, and fundamental knowledge points that can help you improve regardless of your rank.