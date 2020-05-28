VALORANT’s closed beta has ended

Well, that’s a wrap—VALORANT’s closed beta has officially ended.

Riot’s five-vs-five character-based tactical shooter has momentarily closed its doors leading up to its worldwide launch on Tuesday, June 2.

All player progression from the closed beta, including rank, agent contracts, and skins, will be reset in time for launch.

Everything you earned in the beta, though, like the exclusive gun buddy, will carry over. Additionally, each VALORANT point spent over the course of the beta will be sent back to players’ pockets with a 20-percent bonus. This means 1,000 VALORANT points will be converted into 1,200 points at launch.

VALORANT’s worldwide release will include extensive alterations to the game, with a new agent, map, and game mode making their debut along with a host of balance changes.

The game’s anti-cheat detection system is set to be upgraded and other countries and regions across the world will finally be given the chance to play. This will exclude Vietnam, India, and the Middle East, for the time being. But South East Asia, Oceania, and “most of the world” will be going online.

