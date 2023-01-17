VALORANT Champions Tour LOCK//IN 2023 full schedule

The full lineup of the largest in-person VALORANT event so far.

Riot Games officially introduced the format for the VALORANT Champions Tour LOCK//IN event in São Paulo today. It’s a three-week-long competition that kicks off both the 2023 VCT season and the first year of the partnership era.

The tournament will feature 32 teams in total: all 30 partnered teams from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific international leagues, plus two teams invited to represent China. These 32 teams will be randomly drawn into a 32-team single-elimination bracket, one that maximizes “the possibility of inter-regional matches for the second round.” Each side of the bracket features five Americas teams, five EMEA teams, five Pacific teams, and one team from China.

The first side of the bracket, featuring the “Alpha” group, will play out until only two teams remain from Feb. 13 to 19. The “Omega” group matches will play out from Feb. 22 and 27. All matches within these date ranges will be best-of-three. From March 2 to 4, both semifinals and the grand final will take place, and these matches will be best-of-five.

Looking ahead to some specific matchups? Here’s the full schedule for VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo, broken down day by day.

Full schedule for VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo

All times are listed in CT and are subject to change.

Image via Riot Games

Feb. 13

11am CT: KOI vs. NRG

2pm CT: DetonatioN FM vs. Giants

5pm CT: Gen.G vs. LOUD

Feb. 14

11am CT: FunPlus Phoenix vs. Karmine Corp

2pm CT: BBL Esports vs. DRX

5pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Paper Rex

Feb. 15

11am CT: Team Heretics vs. Evil Geniuses

2pm CT: MIBR vs. Talon Esports

Feb. 17

11am CT: Alpha bracket round two

2pm CT: Alpha bracket round two

Feb. 18

11am CT: Alpha bracket round two

2pm CT: Alpha bracket round two

Feb. 19

11am CT: Alpha bracket round three

2pm CT: Alpha bracket round three

Feb. 22

11am CT: Team Liquid vs. Team Secret

2pm CT: NAVI vs. KRÜ Esports

5pm CT: ZETA DIVISION vs. Leviatán

Feb. 23

11am CT: Team Vitality vs. Global Esports

2pm CT: FUT Esports vs. Rex Regum Qeon

5pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Edward Gaming

Feb. 24

11am CT: Sentinels vs. Fnatic

2pm CT: T1 vs. FURIA

Feb. 25

11am CT: Omega bracket round two

2pm CT: Omega bracket round two

Feb. 26

11am CT: Omega bracket round two

2pm CT: Omega bracket round two

Feb. 27

11am CT: Omega bracket round three

2pm CT: Omega bracket round three

March 2

11am CT: Semifinal

March 3

11am CT: Semifinal

March 4

11am CT: Grand final

Any dates missing above are denoted as “dark days” with no broadcast or matches played.