VALORANT Champions isn’t over according to bizarre collection skin finisher bug

All sorts of things can go wrong during a competitive VALORANT match, but a teammate turning into a glowing and distracting source of music and light during overtime might be the weirdest one yet.

The VALORANT Champions 2023 bundle may not be available for sale anymore after the tournament’s conclusion, but it’s still finding new ways to be relevant, albeit in unintentional ways. Most recently, a team playing comp was beset by the Champions 2023 Vandal’s finisher effect getting stuck on one of them.

The clip shows the Chamber player reconnecting in the midst of overtime, with his Cypher ally continuing to glow gold with the Champions trophy above him as the instrumental sample from the Champions anthem “Ticking Away” plays on repeat. It’s unclear though whether or not this effect is local just to the player recording it or if it impacts everyone playing, including the enemy team.

The bug was so unique it caught the attention of Preeti Khanolkar, the lead producer of cosmetic content for the game. Khanolkar did a little investigating and asked the user on Reddit to send in a video clip of the previous round. They also responded to another user who claimed it happened to them too, but with “just a gun running around.” It’s unclear whether or not the player loading back into the game caused the issue or if it was just an attempt to resolve the issue.

Regardless, Riot is aware of the issue and is looking into what causes it. While it’s one of the more aesthetically pleasing bugs we’ve seen, it’s understandably distracting, especially in overtime of a competitive match.

The Champions bundles over the past three years have been some of Riot’s most successful skin releases, with the three collections combining for $50 million in sales while splitting the proceeds with teams that qualify for the game’s world championship tournament.

About the author