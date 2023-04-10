VALORANT Black Market bundle: ‘Counter-Strike’ skins, price, release date, and more

A new bundle is arriving soon in the VALORANT store, and it sure does look familiar to longtime gamers who may or may not have played a certain tactical FPS before, during, and/or after playing VALORANT.

Riot announced the Black Market bundle on April 10, and the immediate response from the community was to draw comparisons between the skins and the iconic Counter-Strike weapons many of VALORANT‘s weapons take inspiration from. And they wouldn’t be wrong; the skins are strikingly similar, and even the skin bundle’s theme and branding can be compared to CS:GO.

Here’s all the information you need about picking up the Black Market bundle, including which weapon skins are included, how much they cost, when they’ll be available, and how much they actually look like they’re from Counter-Strike.

Black Market bundle skins and price

Switch sides // Switch skins. The Black Market Bulldog, Vandal, Marshal, Classic and Butterfly Knife Melee have unique Defender and Attacker appearances. Bundle hits your shop April 12th. pic.twitter.com/MIKsW9Z0QD — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 10, 2023

The Black Market bundle features skins for the Bulldog, Vandal, Marshal, Classic, and a “Butterfly Knife Melee.”

The Black Market skins will feature “unique Defender and Attacker appearances,” and will each feature a different color scheme with slight design differences depending on which side you’re on during a match.

The Black Market bundle does not have an official price listed yet, but based on previous bundles, we can estimate that the bundle will cost either 5,100 or 7,100 VALORANT Points (VP) in its entirety. Like with other bundles, players should be able to purchase individual items from it but “save” the most by buying the entire bundle.

Why are people calling the Black Market bundle items ‘Counter-Strike‘ skins?

The Black Market skins can easily be compared to default skins for some of the CS:GO weapons that those VALORANT weapons take inspiration from.

The Bulldog skin in the Black Market bundle makes the weapon look more like the FAMAS in CS:GO, the Classic skin looks similar to the Glock pistol, and the Vandal looks very similar to a default AK-47.

Black Market bundle release date

The Black Market bundle will release on April 12, with the launch of Patch 6.07.