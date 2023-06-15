VALORANT analyst launches donation campaign to honor Twisten’s legacy

VALORANT analyst and content creator RyanCentral has started a donation campaign on June 15 to memorialize late Vitality star player Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener, who died on June 6.

The goal behind RyanCentral’s Pledge It initiative is to allow the VALORANT community to donate as much as they want to per each Shorty kill at VCT Masters Tokyo, or just a flat amount. This donation campaign replicates what Twisten did at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo in February when he pledged to donate €25 to charity per each Shorty kill and raised around $1,545 after 58 Shorty kills in that event.

THE SHORTY DRIVE IS LIVE !



Here you can donate an amount for each shorty kill. Whether it's 25 euros like Twisten did for LOCK/IN or just £1. You can take part here 🙂 https://t.co/NQfiO3pDau pic.twitter.com/8MUyFCeuHD — RyanCentral (@RyanCentral_) June 15, 2023

The money raised in RyanCentral’s donation campaign will be given to the non-profit organization Rise Above the Disorder (RAD). This organization was founded in 2012 and focuses on making mental health care “accessible and affordable to everyone”.

This initiative honors Twisten’s legacy, not only because of the donation based on Shorty kills, but also because the late Vitality star had opened up about his mental health struggles around the time of VCT LOCK//IN, letting fans know that he had been battling depression for a long time.

It’s unclear how many Shorty kills will happen at VCT Masters Tokyo as the event runs until June 25, but based on the current kill count (24), the Japanese event could break the record set in VCT LOCK//IN (58), allowing the VALORANT community raise an unprecedented amount to charity.

There are 16 matches left to be played at VCT Masters Tokyo. If you wish to support RyanCentral’s initiative you can do so here.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

