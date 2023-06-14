VCT Masters Tokyo on pace to break Shorty record in memory of Twisten

The VCT Masters Tokyo event wrapped up its group stage on June 13, and if the current trend is maintained, it could break the record for total number of Shorty kills at an international VALORANT event in what would be a fitting tribute to one of the game’s young stars that was taken too soon, Vitality’s Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener.

According to RIB.gg, 24 kills with the Shorty have been registered after the 10 matches (25 maps) played across the group stage. According to their Shorty kill tracker, NRG’s Sam “s0m” Oh and Attacking Soul Esports’ Wang “Monk” Haoyu lead the pack with four, but s0m could very well improve on his number in playoffs.

For Karel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jik33V3jxa — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) June 11, 2023

The record that VCT Masters Tokyo is looking to beat was set at VCT LOCK//IN earlier this year, when 58 Shorty kills were registered across the 32-team single-elimination bracket. It was at LOCK//IN where the late Twisten promised to donate money to charity for every landed Shorty kill, and where he also opened up to the community regarding his mental health struggles.

In the wake of his sudden and tragic passing, the VALORANT community rallied to pay tribute. Pro players, coaches, members of broadcast talent, organizations, owners, and the like all came together to promise to keep up the tradition of donating money to charity for each Shorty kill in Twisten’s memory. This has extended past international events too; members of M80 and The Guard promised to donate for each Shorty kill for the remainder of the NA Challenger playoffs, and even held a Shorty joust on the ropes of Fracture to kick off their grand finals match.

At VCT Masters Tokyo, the players will need 35 more Shorty kills to set the new record for an international tournament. With 14 matches and a bare minimum of 30 maps to be played, the record is surely in reach.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

