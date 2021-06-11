V1’s Zellsis suspended from VCT for ‘inappropriate’ remark toward tournament official

Version1 VALORANT player Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro has been suspended from the open qualifier and main event of Challengers One for the upcoming NA VCT third stage, according to an official competitive ruling from Riot Games and VALORANT Esports.

In the June 11 ruling, Riot said Zellsis violated violated rule 7.1.2 of the Global Competition Policy, which requires players to “observe the highest standards of personal integrity and good sportsmanship at all times.” According to their ruling, Zellsis “made a categorically offensive and discriminatory remark about a tournament official,” during the team’s player check in and rule review session on Friday, May 28, during VCT Masters Two Reykjavík.

Version1 and Zellsis are not disputing the ruling, responding via Twitter that both the organization and Zellsis “regret the incident and apologize to Riot staff.” They accept the decision from Riot and will play Challengers One with a substitute. Per the ruling, any further violations can result in longer suspension, or forfeiture of prize money and VCT circuit points. Zellsis offered his own personal apology on Twitter to Riot staff and to his teammates.

I want to apologize to Riot staff for making an inappropriate remark in Iceland. I take responsibility for my actions and will learn from this mistake. I’m sorry to my teammates for putting them in this position. Will be taking a few days off social media. I will be better. https://t.co/CvWJyDXuJF — Jordan Montemurro (@Zellsis) June 11, 2021

V1 already competed at Reykjavik with a substitute, bringing in Jamal “jammyz” Bangash to play for Maxim “wippie” Shepelev, who was unable to travel. So far, there has been no confirmation from V1 if jammyz will sub in again, or if they will pursue a different substitute.