Tyler1 on VALORANT: “Streamers will play it… so if it’s good, it’ll get a chance”

First-person shooter fans were intrigued when Riot Games unveiled VALORANT, a five-on-five firefight that appears to fuse elements of CS:GO and Overwatch, today. And now, Twitch streamer Tyler1 weighed in to give his first impression of the game.

The League of Legends player shared his thoughts on the upcoming title after watching the VALORANT gameplay preview on his broadcast today. While Tyler1 admits that it’s “really early” in development, the streamer still thinks it’ll have the opportunity to enter the FPS sphere.

“This looks really early,” Tyler1 said. “Streamers will play it just because it’s from Riot, so if it’s good, it’ll get a chance.”

Titles like Apex Legends and Escape from Tarkov saw huge popularity spikes from top Twitch streamers broadcasting themselves playing the game. The same thing will likely happen when VALORANT drops, especially since Riot has already released one of the most popular games of all time.

The streamer also pointed out that the animations are low graphics quality because it’s still in alpha testing.

VALORANT will be free-to-play and offer a number of characters, or agents, to play as. Each agent comes with their own set of abilities meant to complement, not “overpower,” gameplay, according to Riot. With a low time-to-kill, good aim and quick thinking are definitely prioritized.

VALORANT is slated for a summer 2020 release, which gives Riot plenty of time to beef up the graphics.