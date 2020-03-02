Riot introduces VALORANT as the company’s new first-person shooter

The wait is finally over. Riot Games has finally revealed the name of its long-awaited first-person shooter: Valorant.

Valorant is a free-to-play, character-based five-vs-five shooter based on skill, precision, and creativity. In a regular game, players will choose a character—also known as an agent—to play for the entire match. They’ll then engage in a best-of-24-rounds, attackers vs. defenders style battle for supremacy.

Image via Riot Games

Gunplay is at the forefront of Valorant and fights are quick and deadly. The time-to-kill is very low, with most headshots being instant kills and rifles killing in three to four shots. Agent abilities aren’t meant to take over the gameplay but rather to complement a player’s good aim and decision-making by creating unforeseen opportunities and supporting teammates.

Image via Riot Games

Riot also made sure to create the best possible environment for a competitive experience by adding dedicated 128-tick servers for all players and a global set of data centers to guarantee less than 35ms ping in most major cities.

Image via Riot Games

Riot’s new cheat detection tool, Vanguard, is a constantly evolving detection system that will instantly ban cheaters and end compromised games. Along with League of Legends anti-tamper system, Valorant players shouldn’t need to worry about hacking in their games. The team even implemented a unique, in-engine, fog-of-war​ that blocks player locations until right before a line of sight contact is achieved.

This is Riot’s first venture away from the League universe and is one of its biggest endeavors in a new genre of video games. The title was one of many that were shown off during League‘s 10-year anniversary celebration stream last year and ended up generating the most hype of them all.

You can check out more information on the official Valorant website.