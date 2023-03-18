Two of the most picked agents in VALORANT got zero playtime in NA Challengers

Despite over 26 million VALORANT matches between Reyna and Phoenix across all game modes in this current act already, both agents’ stock continues to plummet, reaching a new low in one of the most prominent Challengers leagues in the world.

Across 30 matches played during the first split of the NA VALORANT Challengers League, the two were picked a combined zero times over more than 70 maps played. Even some of the other agents at the bottom of the pro tier list, like Harbor, Chamber, and Yoru, got one or two chances to shine, but the two duelists who’ve been around since launch got nothing.

It was hard to fall further from their already bottom-dwelling pick rates from VCT LOCK//IN, yet they managed to reach the absolute nadir. Phoenix was picked three total times in São Paulo (all by Cloud9), and Reyna was picked just once (by Rex Regum Qeon on Lotus), according to VLR.gg.

The difference between Reyna and Phoenix’s overall VALORANT pick rates and their pro-level usage is staggering. Per Blitz.gg, Reyna and Phoenix are the first- and sixth-most-picked agents across all game modes, respectively—and outside of the highest Radiant tier, Reyna is also one of the most popular choices among competitive players.

The two agents are popular choices for solo queue ranked players, given how their kits are attuned to a more selfish style of play due to their self-healing abilities, with flashes and ultimates that encourage an aggressive type of playmaking. But because their abilities fail to provide additional value to their teammates in a way duellists like Raze and Jett do, Reyna and Phoenix find themselves on the bench when it comes to most pro compositions—and with no update in sight, they might remain on the sidelines for a while.